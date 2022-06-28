GST Council's 47th meeting starts today

-
The meeting will be chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The two-day meeting of the GST Council will be attended by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Finance Ministers of States and Union Territories and Senior officers from Union Government and States.
Last GST Council's meeting which was held in New Delhi had recommended to defer the decision to change the rates on textiles. The GST council had decided to retain the status quo on GST rate on textile to 5%.
The Council will also likely take up the issue of imposing 28% GST on online gaming, casinos and horse racing.
