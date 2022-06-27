India To Be A $30-Trillion Economy In 30 Years: Piyush Goyal

-
India will emerge as a $30-trillion economy in the next 30 years, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday, while addressing exporters and other textile industry stakeholders in Tiruppur. He highlighted that the country remains the world's fastest-growing major economy. Goyal said that if India grows at 8% every year on a Compounded Annual Growth basis, the economy will double in about 9 years' time to be a $6.5 trillion economy. Similarly, in 18 years from now, the economy of India predicted is $13 trillion economy. In 27 years from now, the economy growth can be calculated as $26 trillion and hence after 30 years, it can be confidently put that India will be a $30 trillion economy. He talked about the challenges faced by India in terms of COVID as well as war between other countries. However, he stressed that despite the challenges, India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world.
