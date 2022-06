India's Petroleum Products Export Slips 1% In May 2022 On Year

India's export of petroleum products slipped 1% in May over the year after rising 22% in April as summer demand in the domestic market boosted local purchases, according to the oil ministry data. India exported 5.7 million metric tonnes (MMT) of petroleum products in May, 6% higher than in April but 1% lower than in May 2021.

Imports rose 14% to 3.2 MMT in May over the year, compared to 3.8 MMT in April. Net export fell 0.4 MMT during the month over the year.

