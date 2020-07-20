Domestic Manufacturing Firms Operating Between 28% To 63% Of Their Capacities

JUST IN
In terms of back to business status, on an average, firms are operating between 28 to 63% of their capacities with workforce deployment ranging from 33 to 57%, according to the FICCI Survey on Indian Manufacturing Sector.

FICCI Survey on Indian Manufacturing Sector assessed sentiments of manufacturers for Q-1 for 12 major sectors. Responses from 300 manufacturing units with a combined annual turnover of over INR 2.5 lakh crore.

First Published: Mon, July 20 2020.

