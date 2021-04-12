Volumes soar at Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd counter

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd clocked volume of 8.95 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 74127 shares
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd, Cipla Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd, TTK Prestige Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 April 2021.
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd clocked volume of 8.95 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 74127 shares. The stock gained 7.43% to Rs.1,480.10. Volumes stood at 64037 shares in the last session.
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 55.56 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.10 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.21% to Rs.417.90. Volumes stood at 67.3 lakh shares in the last session.
Cipla Ltd clocked volume of 247.1 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41.23 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.50% to Rs.913.95. Volumes stood at 111.89 lakh shares in the last session.
AAVAS Financiers Ltd notched up volume of 4.7 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 81143 shares. The stock slipped 8.20% to Rs.2,136.35. Volumes stood at 3.26 lakh shares in the last session.
TTK Prestige Ltd clocked volume of 32210 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5726 shares. The stock lost 2.15% to Rs.7,315.80. Volumes stood at 12173 shares in the last session.
