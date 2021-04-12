Lambodhara Textiles Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Adhunik Industries Ltd, Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd, SPML Infra Ltd and Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 April 2021.

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd tumbled 18.26% to Rs 52.15 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 23527 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13624 shares in the past one month.

Adhunik Industries Ltd crashed 15.30% to Rs 22.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 95809 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12238 shares in the past one month.

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd lost 15.15% to Rs 13.83. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 56716 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14997 shares in the past one month.

SPML Infra Ltd plummeted 14.60% to Rs 10. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 46760 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11574 shares in the past one month.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd dropped 12.00% to Rs 100.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10696 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7657 shares in the past one month.

