Dr Lal PathLabs issues clarification on data leak

The media reported that Dr Lal PathLabs exposed the personal data of millions of patients in the public domain making it accessible to everyone last month.

According to the media report, Dr Lal PathLabs was storing hundreds of large spreadsheets that included sensitive patient data in a storage bucket hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The patients' data were stored without a password on the server. This allowed anyone and everyone to access these details.

The diagnostic healthcare services company, however, clarified to the bourses on Sunday (11 October) that there was a misconfiguration in one of its minor web application where temporary records were stored for operational purposes, and took place at a facility managed by a third party. It involved less than 0.5% of the company's records and has been successfully resolved since.

The company said that it has informed the relevant authorities about the same and are investigating this incidence. There are stringent protocols and processes that are followed to maintain privacy of patient data and this incident has not resulted in any material information loss. The company assured that it is commitment to upholding best practices related to data management.

Dr. Lal PathLabs' consolidated net profit tanked 51.9% to Rs 28.40 crore on a 20.6% decline in net sales to Rs 266 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Dr Lal PathLabs provides diagnostic healthcare services in India. Shares of Dr. Lal PathLabs were up 2.90% at Rs 2,114.35 on BSE. The scrip has soared 78.90% from its 52-week low of Rs 1,181.80 hit on 24 March 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)