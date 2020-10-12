Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 13.99 points or 0.86% at 1643.15 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.6%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.39%), ABB India Ltd (up 0.6%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 0.55%), K E C International Ltd (up 0.26%), and Adani Power Ltd (up 0.14%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Thermax Ltd (down 1.03%), CESC Ltd (down 0.98%), and NHPC Ltd (down 0.73%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 304.29 or 0.75% at 40813.78.

The Nifty 50 index was up 83.9 points or 0.7% at 11998.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 44.99 points or 0.3% at 15011.2.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 13.33 points or 0.27% at 4975.45.

On BSE,1066 shares were trading in green, 783 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

