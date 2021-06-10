Healthcare shares rise

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 263.67 points or 1.06% at 25160.96 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Laurus Labs Ltd (up 4.15%), Take Solutions Ltd (up 4.08%),Vimta Labs Ltd (up 3.67%),Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (up 2.85%),RPG Life Sciences Ltd (up 2.56%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (up 2.55%), Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 2.53%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (up 2.44%), Divis Laboratories Ltd (up 2.26%), and Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (up 2.12%).

On the other hand, Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (down 2.63%), Panacea Biotec Ltd (down 1.69%), and Novartis India Ltd (down 0.86%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 177.31 or 0.34% at 52118.95.

The Nifty 50 index was up 62.25 points or 0.4% at 15697.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 320.51 points or 1.3% at 24912.12.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 82.58 points or 1.06% at 7862.26.

On BSE,2074 shares were trading in green, 483 were trading in red and 76 were unchanged.

