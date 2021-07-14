JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Sequent receives EUGMP approval for tablets dosage manufacturing line in Turkey

Elgi Equipments update on restructuring of subsidiaries in Europe
Business Standard

Dr. Pramod Chaudhari joins World BioEconomy Forum Advisory Board

Capital Market 

Europe headquartered World BioEconomy Forum, today announced induction of Dr. Pramod Chaudhari, Founder Chairman of Praj Industries in the advisory board.

This is the first time India has secured such position, signalling rising prowess of its domestic bioeconomy.

World BioEconomy Forum is one of the apex forums in global bioeconomy that provides a platform to different stakeholders namely, Policy makers, Bio-based industries, Forest industry, Chemical industry, Associations, Institutes etc. The objective of the forum is to increase awareness on sustainable social and economic development and the efficient use of natural resources through the latest innovations in circular bioeconomy. Various events and roundtables are organized around the world to bring thought leaders, innovators, and policy makers to deliberate on latest technology trends, challenges and opportunities for advancing bioeconomy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, July 14 2021. 18:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU