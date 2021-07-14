Dr. Pramod Chaudhari joins World BioEconomy Forum Advisory Board

Europe headquartered World BioEconomy Forum, today announced induction of Dr. Pramod Chaudhari, Founder Chairman of Praj Industries in the advisory board.

This is the first time India has secured such position, signalling rising prowess of its domestic bioeconomy.

World BioEconomy Forum is one of the apex forums in global bioeconomy that provides a platform to different stakeholders namely, Policy makers, Bio-based industries, Forest industry, Chemical industry, Associations, Institutes etc. The objective of the forum is to increase awareness on sustainable social and economic development and the efficient use of natural resources through the latest innovations in circular bioeconomy. Various events and roundtables are organized around the world to bring thought leaders, innovators, and policy makers to deliberate on latest technology trends, challenges and opportunities for advancing bioeconomy.

