Volumes soar at Garware Technical Fibres Ltd counter

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd, TVS Srichakra Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 October 2020.

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd clocked volume of 20620 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 13.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1491 shares. The stock lost 0.51% to Rs.1,981.00. Volumes stood at 1234 shares in the last session.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd notched up volume of 6.57 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 11.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 59318 shares. The stock rose 5.94% to Rs.64.20. Volumes stood at 1.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 5.07 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 10.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49151 shares. The stock increased 14.16% to Rs.77.40. Volumes stood at 1.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Phoenix Mills Ltd notched up volume of 40089 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 5.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7317 shares. The stock slipped 0.52% to Rs.564.70. Volumes stood at 1019 shares in the last session.

TVS Srichakra Ltd saw volume of 3434 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 5.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 680 shares. The stock dropped 0.82% to Rs.1,506.75. Volumes stood at 3657 shares in the last session.

