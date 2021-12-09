Dr Reddy's launches Valsartan Tablets in the U.S. market

Dr Reddy's Laboratories said that it has launched Valsartan Tablets, USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Diovan (valsartan) Tablets approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in the U.S. market.

Valsartan oral tablet is used to lower blood pressure, treat heart failure, or increase chances of survival after a heart attack.

Diovan is a trademark owned or licensed by Novartis Corporation.

The Diovan brand and generic market had U.S. sales of approximately $150 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in October 2021 according to IQVIA Health.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is an integrated pharmaceutical company.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 29% to Rs 995.80 crore on 17.7% increase in net sales to Rs 5,763.20 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

The scrip rose 0.36% to currently trade at Rs 4587.80 on the BSE.

