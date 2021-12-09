Dr Reddy's launches Valsartan Tablets in the U.S. market

-
ALSO READ
Alembic Pharma receives final approval for OCD treatment drug
Dr Reddys Labs launches generic version of Librax in US
Dr Reddys launches Hydrochloride and Clidinium Bromide capsules in US
Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA final approval for Erlotinib Tablets
Gland Pharma receives tentative approval for sugammadex injection
-
Dr Reddy's Laboratories said that it has launched Valsartan Tablets, USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Diovan (valsartan) Tablets approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in the U.S. market.
Valsartan oral tablet is used to lower blood pressure, treat heart failure, or increase chances of survival after a heart attack.
Diovan is a trademark owned or licensed by Novartis Corporation.
The Diovan brand and generic market had U.S. sales of approximately $150 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in October 2021 according to IQVIA Health.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is an integrated pharmaceutical company.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 29% to Rs 995.80 crore on 17.7% increase in net sales to Rs 5,763.20 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
The scrip rose 0.36% to currently trade at Rs 4587.80 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU