Dr Reddys Labs launches generic version of Librax in US

The drug major announced the launch of chlordiazepoxide hydrochloride and clidinium bromide capsules USP, 5 mg/2.5 mg, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The drug a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Librax. The Librax brand and generic market had U.S. sales of approximately $105.9 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in July 2021 according to IQVIA Health.

Dr. Reddy's generic version is available in one strength of 5 mg/2.5 mg capsules in bottle count sizes of 100.

The drug is indicated to control emotional and somatic factors in gastrointestinal disorders. It may also be used as adjunctive therapy in the treatment of peptic ulcer and in the treatment of the irritable bowel syndrome (irritable colon, spastic colon, mucous colitis) and acute enterocolitis.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories is an integrated pharmaceutical company. Through its three businesses - pharmaceutical services & active ingredients, global generics and proprietary Products.

The company's consolidated net profit declined by 36% to Rs 380.40 crore on a 11.4% rise in net sales to Rs 4,919.40 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)