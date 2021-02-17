Dr Reddys Lab launches cancer drug in US

-
The drug major announced the launch of capecitabine tablets, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Xeloda tablets, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Capecitabine is an anti-cancer ("antineoplastic" or "cytotoxic") chemotherapy drug. Dr. Reddy's capecitabine tablets, USP are available in 150mg and 500mg strengths in bottle count sizes of60 and 120, respectively.
The Xeloda brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $90 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in October 2020 according to IQVIA Health.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is an integrated pharmaceutical company. The scrip fell 1.79% to Rs 4612, extending decline for fourth day. The stock has declined by 4.4% in four sessions.
In the past one month, the stock has corrected by 11.46% while the benchmark Sensex has added 5.98% during the same period.
