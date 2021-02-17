Lupin launches posaconazole tablets in US

-
-
The drug major on Wednesday announced the launch of posaconazole delayed-release tablets after its alliance partner AET Pharma US Inc. received an approval for its ANDA from the US drug regulator.Posaconazole tablets are the generic equivalent of Noxafil delayed release tablets of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. The drug is indicated for prophylaxis of invasive Aspergillus and Candida infections in patients who are at high risk of developing these infections due to being severely immunocompromised, such as hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) recipients with graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) or those with hematologic malignancies with prolonged neutropenia from chemotherapy.
According to IQVIA, posaconazole tablets, 100 mg (Noxafil) had an estimated annual sales of $186 million in the US.
On a consolidated basis, Lupin reported net profit of Rs 441.35 crore in Q3 FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 840.36 crore reported in Q3 FY20. Net sales increased 5.4% to Rs 3,917.30 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 3,716.09 crore in Q3 FY20.
Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets.
Shares of Lupin were down 1.55% at Rs 1078.80 on BSE.
