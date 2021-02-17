Indian Overseas Bank leads gainers in 'A' group

Bank of Maharashtra, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, Central Bank of India and Bank of India are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 February 2021.

Indian Overseas Bank spiked 20.00% to Rs 15.84 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 166.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bank of Maharashtra soared 20.00% to Rs 22.92. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 91.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 483.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21794 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2196 shares in the past one month.

Central Bank of India rose 18.74% to Rs 19.83. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 147.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bank of India exploded 18.57% to Rs 83.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 66.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

