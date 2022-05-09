Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 3924.9, down 0.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 26.33% in last one year as compared to a 9.39% rally in NIFTY and a 9.2% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3924.9, down 0.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 16345.85. The Sensex is at 54595.7, down 0.44%.Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has eased around 10.4% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12820.9, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 43.17 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

