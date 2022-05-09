Piramal Enterprises Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 1969.55, down 0.3% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 15.38% in last one year as compared to a 9.39% rally in NIFTY and a 0.29% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1969.55, down 0.3% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 16345.85. The Sensex is at 54595.7, down 0.44%.Piramal Enterprises Ltd has eased around 15.14% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Piramal Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 9.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15895.35, down 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 136.71 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

