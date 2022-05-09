MRF Ltd slips for fifth straight session

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 69109.45, down 1.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 11.82% in last one year as compared to a 9.39% rally in NIFTY and a 4.74% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

MRF Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 69109.45, down 1.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 16345.85. The Sensex is at 54595.7, down 0.44%.MRF Ltd has added around 1.98% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10518.45, down 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5913 shares today, compared to the daily average of 10514 shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 67558.35, down 1.3% on the day. MRF Ltd tumbled 11.82% in last one year as compared to a 9.39% rally in NIFTY and a 4.74% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 36.78 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)