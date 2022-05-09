Emami Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 473.7, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 15.38% in last one year as compared to a 9.39% rally in NIFTY and a 7.75% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Emami Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 473.7, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 16345.85. The Sensex is at 54595.7, down 0.44%.Emami Ltd has added around 0.13% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Emami Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37279.3, down 1.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 84238 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 36.21 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)