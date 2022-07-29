Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd Slides 3.84%

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has lost 6.14% over last one month compared to 4.22% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 8.25% rise in the SENSEX

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd fell 3.84% today to trade at Rs 4095.55. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is down 0.4% to quote at 22576.26. The index is up 4.22 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd decreased 2.98% and Bajaj Healthcare Ltd lost 2.03% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went down 11.75 % over last one year compared to the 9.02% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has lost 6.14% over last one month compared to 4.22% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 8.25% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 19028 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 19750 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 5078.8 on 04 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3655 on 04 Mar 2022.

