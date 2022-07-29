Tata Steel Ltd Spurts 2.04%, S&P BSE Metal index Gains 1.38%

Tata Steel Ltd has added 16.17% over last one month compared to 10.9% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 8.17% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Steel Ltd gained 2.04% today to trade at Rs 102.4. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.38% to quote at 17631.46. The index is up 10.9 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd increased 1.56% and Vedanta Ltd added 1.51% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 16.93 % over last one year compared to the 8.94% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Steel Ltd has added 16.17% over last one month compared to 10.9% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 8.17% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.77 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 153.47 on 16 Aug 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 82.71 on 23 Jun 2022.

