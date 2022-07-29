Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 645.16 points or 2.27% at 29006.84 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 6.74%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 5.6%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 2.55%),Eicher Motors Ltd (up 2.44%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 2.08%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.99%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.96%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.8%), Cummins India Ltd (up 1.71%), and Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.66%).

On the other hand, Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 0.42%), turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 565.84 or 1% at 57423.63.

The Nifty 50 index was up 190.8 points or 1.13% at 17120.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 306.59 points or 1.15% at 26995.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 98.03 points or 1.17% at 8472.34.

On BSE,2046 shares were trading in green, 599 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)