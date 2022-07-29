JMC Projects spurts after order win

JMC Projects (India) jumped 5.81% to Rs 82.80 after the company said it secured Buildings & Factories (B&F) projects in India worth Rs 631 crore.

S. K. Tripathi (CEO & managing director) commented, "We are delighted with the new order wins in our B&F business. These new orders helps us to widen our clientele and further strengthens our B&F order book. Our robust order book and established capabilities reaffirms our confidence to achieve targeted growth going forward."

JMC Projects (India), a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission, is one of the leading civil construction and infrastructure EPC Company in India having over three decades of experience.

The company reported a 41.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 58.47 crore on a 15.3% increase in net sales to Rs 1,604.75 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

