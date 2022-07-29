Power shares edge higher

Power stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 77.23 points or 1.72% at 4573.9 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 2.86%), ABB India Ltd (up 2.82%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 2.45%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.6%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.57%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NTPC Ltd (up 1.5%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.4%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.36%), NHPC Ltd (up 1.34%), and Siemens Ltd (up 1.13%).

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 565.84 or 1% at 57423.63.

The Nifty 50 index was up 190.8 points or 1.13% at 17120.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 306.59 points or 1.15% at 26995.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 98.03 points or 1.17% at 8472.34.

On BSE,2046 shares were trading in green, 599 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

