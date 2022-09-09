Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd spurts 0.43%, gains for fifth straight session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 4290.1, up 0.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13% in last one year as compared to a 2.9% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.35% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4290.1, up 0.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 17859.1. The Sensex is at 59847.71, up 0.27%. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has risen around 1.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12689.95, up 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4271.95, up 0.46% on the day. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is down 13% in last one year as compared to a 2.9% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.35% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 41.59 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

