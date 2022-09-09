JSW Steel Ltd soars 0.69%, rises for fifth straight session

JSW Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 690.05, up 0.69% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.63% in last one year as compared to a 2.9% gain in NIFTY and a 3.53% gain in the Nifty Media.

JSW Steel Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 690.05, up 0.69% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 17859.1. The Sensex is at 59847.71, up 0.27%. JSW Steel Ltd has added around 2.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which JSW Steel Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6011.5, up 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 691.8, up 0.77% on the day. JSW Steel Ltd is down 0.63% in last one year as compared to a 2.9% gain in NIFTY and a 3.53% gain in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 12.87 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

