Dr Reddys Labs announces US launch of Sapropterin Dihydrochloride tablets

The drug major on Saturday (3 October 2020) announced the launch of a generic version of Sapropterin Dihydrochloride tablets for oral use in the US Market.

Marc Kikuchi, chief executive officer, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, said: "We are pleased to launch this generic version of Sapropterin Dihydrochloride Tablets, for Oral Use, illustrating our continued commitment to bring affordable generic medicines to market for patients."

"At the same time, this product demonstrates that we are actively expanding the breadth of our portfolio with a treatment for a rare disease. We are pleased to provide financial support to patients by offering a co-pay card program for eligible patients, details will be available on our website," Kikuchi added.

The Hyderabad-based company said its Sapropterin Dihydrochloride tablets in 100 mg strength were available in bottle count sizes of 120.

Sapropterin dihydrochloride is a phenylalanine hydroxylase activator indicated to reduce blood phenylalanine (Phe) levels in adult and pediatric patients one month of age and older with hyperphenylalaninemia (HPA) due to tetrahydrobiopterin- (BH4-) responsive Phenylketonuria (PKU). Sapropterin dihydrochloride is to be used in conjunction with a Phe-restricted diet.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is an integrated pharmaceutical company. Its consolidated net profit skid 12.11% to Rs 594.60 crore on 14.93% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 4,417.50 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

The scrip was up 0.44% at Rs 5,133.30. It traded in the range of 5102.30 and 5165 so far during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is currently trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMA) placed at 4605.49, 4286.89 & 3757.42, respectively.

The scrip's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 63.878. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

