Dr Reddys Labs announces US launch of Sapropterin Dihydrochloride tablets

-
ALSO READ
Zydus Cadila launches generic prostate cancer drug at nearly 70% less price in India
Indoco Remedies receives ANDA approval for Apixaban Tablets
Zydus Cadila launches affordable prostate cancer treatment drug 'Obnyx'
Astrazeneca Pharma gains after DCGI nod for cancer drug
COVID-19: 24 persons test positive in Nashik, tally at 824
-
The drug major on Saturday (3 October 2020) announced the launch of a generic version of Sapropterin Dihydrochloride tablets for oral use in the US Market.
Marc Kikuchi, chief executive officer, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, said: "We are pleased to launch this generic version of Sapropterin Dihydrochloride Tablets, for Oral Use, illustrating our continued commitment to bring affordable generic medicines to market for patients."
"At the same time, this product demonstrates that we are actively expanding the breadth of our portfolio with a treatment for a rare disease. We are pleased to provide financial support to patients by offering a co-pay card program for eligible patients, details will be available on our website," Kikuchi added.
The Hyderabad-based company said its Sapropterin Dihydrochloride tablets in 100 mg strength were available in bottle count sizes of 120.
Sapropterin dihydrochloride is a phenylalanine hydroxylase activator indicated to reduce blood phenylalanine (Phe) levels in adult and pediatric patients one month of age and older with hyperphenylalaninemia (HPA) due to tetrahydrobiopterin- (BH4-) responsive Phenylketonuria (PKU). Sapropterin dihydrochloride is to be used in conjunction with a Phe-restricted diet.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is an integrated pharmaceutical company. Its consolidated net profit skid 12.11% to Rs 594.60 crore on 14.93% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 4,417.50 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.
The scrip was up 0.44% at Rs 5,133.30. It traded in the range of 5102.30 and 5165 so far during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is currently trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMA) placed at 4605.49, 4286.89 & 3757.42, respectively.
The scrip's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 63.878. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU