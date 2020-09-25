Zydus Cadila receives USFDA approval for Dimethyl Fumarate DelayedRelease Capsules

-
ALSO READ
Cadila Healthcare gets final approval for sclerosis drug
Cadila Healthcare receives USFDA nod for cancer drug
Zydus Cadila gets final nod from USFDA to market generic seizures drug
Cadila Healthcare gets USFDA approval for generic type 2 diabetes drug
Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic cancer drug
-
Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Dimethyl Fumarate DelayedRelease Capsules, (US RLD: Tecfidera) in the strengths of 120 mg and 240 mg.
In its approval, the USFDA noted that Zydus was one of the first ANDA applicants to submit a substantially complete ANDA and is therefore eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity along with other first ANDA applicants.
The USFDA granted approval following entry of judgment in favor of Zydus Cadila and other ANDA applicants by the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, holding that the only unexpired patent covering Tecfidera is invalid.
Dimethyl Fumarate Delayed-Release Capsules are indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis and will be manufactured at the group's manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Matoda.
The group now has 303 approvals and has so far filed over 390 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU