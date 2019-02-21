Dr. Reddys re-launches Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film

-
Dr. Reddys Laboratories has re-launched its Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film, 2 mg/0.5 mg, 4 mg/1 mg, 8 mg/2 mg, and 12 mg/3 mg, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Suboxone (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film, in the United States market.
The re-launch comes on the heels of a favorable decision issued by the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit concluding that lndivior had not shown that it is likely to succeed on its claim that Dr. Reddy's product infringes U. S. Patent No. 9,931,305.
The Federal Circuit's decision vacates the District Court's preliminary injunction that had prohibited Dr. Reddy's from selling its generic version of Suboxone (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film. The Federal Circuit's decision went into effective yesterday. As a result of the Federal Circuit's ruling, Dr. Reddy's has resumed shipping of the product.
