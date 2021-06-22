Dredging Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd, IFCI Ltd and Indian Overseas Bank are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 June 2021.

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd spiked 14.52% to Rs 466.9 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29005 shares in the past one month.

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd surged 11.23% to Rs 1222.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22427 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3695 shares in the past one month.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd soared 10.65% to Rs 56.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

IFCI Ltd gained 9.97% to Rs 14.78. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 47.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Overseas Bank rose 8.47% to Rs 25.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 106.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

