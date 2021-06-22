Volumes spurt at Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd counter

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd notched up volume of 20.48 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 50.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40201 shares

Sheela Foam Ltd, IFCI Ltd, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 June 2021.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd notched up volume of 20.48 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 50.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40201 shares. The stock rose 2.20% to Rs.220.20. Volumes stood at 18103 shares in the last session.

Sheela Foam Ltd witnessed volume of 11963 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2290 shares. The stock increased 8.39% to Rs.2,410.05. Volumes stood at 4491 shares in the last session.

IFCI Ltd recorded volume of 44.95 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.31 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.97% to Rs.14.78. Volumes stood at 17.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 21.8 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.45 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.65% to Rs.56.60. Volumes stood at 3.62 lakh shares in the last session.

Indus Towers Ltd recorded volume of 2.47 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 83018 shares. The stock gained 4.46% to Rs.256.40. Volumes stood at 92151 shares in the last session.

