Kirloskar Brothers consolidated net profit rises 308.76% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.01% to Rs 957.50 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Brothers rose 308.76% to Rs 88.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.01% to Rs 957.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 725.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales957.50725.30 32 OPM %15.595.96 -PBDT141.2049.20 187 PBT123.6028.90 328 NP88.7021.70 309
