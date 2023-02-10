Kirloskar Brothers consolidated net profit rises 308.76% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.01% to Rs 957.50 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Brothers rose 308.76% to Rs 88.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.01% to Rs 957.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 725.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

