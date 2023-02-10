JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

One 97 Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Kirloskar Brothers consolidated net profit rises 308.76% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 32.01% to Rs 957.50 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Brothers rose 308.76% to Rs 88.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.01% to Rs 957.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 725.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales957.50725.30 32 OPM %15.595.96 -PBDT141.2049.20 187 PBT123.6028.90 328 NP88.7021.70 309

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 15:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU