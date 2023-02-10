JUST IN
One 97 Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Prism Finance standalone net profit declines 84.58% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 82.08% to Rs 1.43 crore

Net profit of Prism Finance declined 84.58% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 82.08% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.437.98 -82 OPM %84.6297.74 -PBDT1.207.78 -85 PBT1.207.78 -85 NP1.207.78 -85

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 15:01 IST

