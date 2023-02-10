Prism Finance standalone net profit declines 84.58% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 82.08% to Rs 1.43 crore

Net profit of Prism Finance declined 84.58% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 82.08% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.437.9884.6297.741.207.781.207.781.207.78

