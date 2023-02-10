Prism Finance standalone net profit declines 84.58% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Prism Johnson enters into supply agreement with cement vendors
Prism Finance standalone net profit declines 30.03% in the September 2022 quarter
Prism Johnson reports consolidated net loss of Rs 53.31 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Prism Johnson reports standalone net loss of Rs 51.52 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Prism Medico & Pharmacy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 82.08% to Rs 1.43 croreNet profit of Prism Finance declined 84.58% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 82.08% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.437.98 -82 OPM %84.6297.74 -PBDT1.207.78 -85 PBT1.207.78 -85 NP1.207.78 -85
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU