Droupadi Murmu elected as the 15th President of India

Droupadi Murmu, 64, is the first Adivasi and second woman to become India's First Citizen and the Supreme Commander of India's Armed Forces.

The result was announced on Thursday (21 July).

Murmu defeated the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the election. Murmu bagged 64% of the votes in the poll and opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha got 36%.

Murmu was born in a Santali tribal family on 20 June 1958, in Baidaposi area of Rairangpur from Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.

Murmu, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, is the first tribal woman and the second woman to hold the position of President of India.

Chief Justice of India, Justice N V Ramana will administer the oath of office to Murmu on Monday (25 July) at the Central Hall of Parliament.

