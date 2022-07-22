Droupadi Murmu elected as the 15th President of India

-
The result was announced on Thursday (21 July).
Murmu defeated the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the election. Murmu bagged 64% of the votes in the poll and opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha got 36%.
Murmu was born in a Santali tribal family on 20 June 1958, in Baidaposi area of Rairangpur from Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.
Murmu, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, is the first tribal woman and the second woman to hold the position of President of India.
Chief Justice of India, Justice N V Ramana will administer the oath of office to Murmu on Monday (25 July) at the Central Hall of Parliament.
