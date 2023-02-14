DSJ Keep Learning standalone net profit declines 54.05% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.19% to Rs 1.49 crore

Net profit of DSJ Keep Learning declined 54.05% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.19% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.491.3421.4833.580.260.370.210.360.170.37

