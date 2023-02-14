DSJ Keep Learning standalone net profit declines 54.05% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.19% to Rs 1.49 croreNet profit of DSJ Keep Learning declined 54.05% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.19% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.491.34 11 OPM %21.4833.58 -PBDT0.260.37 -30 PBT0.210.36 -42 NP0.170.37 -54
