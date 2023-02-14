JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Japan Market ends higher
Business Standard

Ushakiran Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Ushakiran Finance reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.120.04 200 OPM %66.670 -PBDT0.080 0 PBT0.060 0 NP0.040 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU