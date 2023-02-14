Ushakiran Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ushakiran Finance standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the September 2022 quarter
J J Finance Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Indergiri Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 293.19 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Hasti Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.12 croreNet profit of Ushakiran Finance reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.120.04 200 OPM %66.670 -PBDT0.080 0 PBT0.060 0 NP0.040 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU