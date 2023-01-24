Duncan Engineering standalone net profit rises 59.73% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Duncan Engineering standalone net profit rises 134.51% in the September 2022 quarter
TCS announces major applied engineering partnership with The National Robotarium
The Anup Engineering consolidated net profit rises 129.04% in the December 2022 quarter
Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 98.92% in the December 2022 quarter
GI Engineering Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.33 crore in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 18.28% to Rs 16.63 croreNet profit of Duncan Engineering rose 59.73% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.28% to Rs 16.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales16.6314.06 18 OPM %16.9616.71 -PBDT3.212.40 34 PBT2.822.10 34 NP2.381.49 60
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU