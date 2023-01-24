JUST IN
Duncan Engineering standalone net profit rises 59.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.28% to Rs 16.63 crore

Net profit of Duncan Engineering rose 59.73% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.28% to Rs 16.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales16.6314.06 18 OPM %16.9616.71 -PBDT3.212.40 34 PBT2.822.10 34 NP2.381.49 60

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 17:01 IST

