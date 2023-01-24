Duncan Engineering standalone net profit rises 59.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.28% to Rs 16.63 crore

Net profit of Duncan Engineering rose 59.73% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.28% to Rs 16.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.16.6314.0616.9616.713.212.402.822.102.381.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)