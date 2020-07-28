Duropack standalone net profit declines 78.57% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.49% to Rs 4.39 crore

Net profit of Duropack declined 78.57% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.49% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.41% to Rs 0.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.38% to Rs 17.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

4.394.9617.1417.385.015.858.987.650.240.281.581.350.100.161.151.080.030.140.850.83

