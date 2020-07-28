JUST IN
Duropack standalone net profit declines 78.57% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.49% to Rs 4.39 crore

Net profit of Duropack declined 78.57% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.49% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.41% to Rs 0.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.38% to Rs 17.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.394.96 -11 17.1417.38 -1 OPM %5.015.85 -8.987.65 - PBDT0.240.28 -14 1.581.35 17 PBT0.100.16 -38 1.151.08 6 NP0.030.14 -79 0.850.83 2

First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 08:45 IST

