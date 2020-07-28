Bharti Infratel consolidated net profit declines 20.68% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Infratel consolidated net profit rises 6.90% in the March 2020 quarter
Bharti Infratel consolidated net profit rises 23.18% in the December 2019 quarter
Bharti Infratel slips after muted Q4 outcome
Alankit consolidated net profit declines 45.66% in the March 2020 quarter
ACC consolidated net profit declines 40.54% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 5.22% to Rs 1635.40 croreNet profit of Bharti Infratel declined 20.68% to Rs 703.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 887.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.22% to Rs 1635.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1725.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1635.401725.40 -5 OPM %50.9153.47 -PBDT1137.401273.80 -11 PBT839.00961.10 -13 NP703.60887.00 -21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU