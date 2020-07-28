JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tech Mahindra, Bharti Infratel, Pfizer, United Spirits in focus
Business Standard

Bharti Infratel consolidated net profit declines 20.68% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 5.22% to Rs 1635.40 crore

Net profit of Bharti Infratel declined 20.68% to Rs 703.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 887.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.22% to Rs 1635.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1725.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1635.401725.40 -5 OPM %50.9153.47 -PBDT1137.401273.80 -11 PBT839.00961.10 -13 NP703.60887.00 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 08:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU