Bharti Infratel consolidated net profit declines 20.68% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Bharti Infratel declined 20.68% to Rs 703.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 887.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.22% to Rs 1635.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1725.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

