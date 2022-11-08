Duroply Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.19 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Saraf Furniture offers upto 60 per cent sale sitewide for celebrating its 1 million customers
Greenlam Inds jumps as board approves preferential allotment
Greenpanel Industries rises after ICRA upgrades credit ratings
Board of The Indian Wood Products Company recommends final dividend
Century Panels acquires Century Adhesives & Chemicals
-
Sales rise 63.07% to Rs 75.16 croreNet profit of Duroply Industries reported to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 63.07% to Rs 75.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales75.1646.09 63 OPM %5.323.51 -PBDT2.72-0.78 LP PBT1.88-1.46 LP NP1.19-1.21 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU