Business Standard

Kothari Fermentation & Biochem reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.34 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.12% to Rs 29.82 crore

Net loss of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem reported to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.12% to Rs 29.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales29.8224.62 21 OPM %-0.3711.25 -PBDT-0.901.94 PL PBT-2.340.50 PL NP-2.340.36 PL

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:43 IST

