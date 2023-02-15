Ashiana Ispat standalone net profit rises 333.33% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 41.73% to Rs 65.28 croreNet profit of Ashiana Ispat rose 333.33% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 41.73% to Rs 65.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 112.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales65.28112.03 -42 OPM %4.762.19 -PBDT1.360.90 51 PBT0.790.29 172 NP0.650.15 333
