Ashiana Ispat standalone net profit rises 333.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 41.73% to Rs 65.28 crore

Net profit of Ashiana Ispat rose 333.33% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 41.73% to Rs 65.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 112.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.65.28112.034.762.191.360.900.790.290.650.15

