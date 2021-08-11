Volumes soar at Divis Laboratories Ltd counter

Divis Laboratories Ltd recorded volume of 6.69 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 46.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14506 shares

Navin Fluorine International Limited, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, Sequent Scientific Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 August 2021.

Divis Laboratories Ltd recorded volume of 6.69 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 46.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14506 shares. The stock lost 1.66% to Rs.4,872.05. Volumes stood at 11296 shares in the last session.

Navin Fluorine International Limited recorded volume of 7.17 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 32.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21827 shares. The stock lost 3.59% to Rs.3,723.50. Volumes stood at 66898 shares in the last session.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd clocked volume of 4.1 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 12.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34054 shares. The stock lost 2.25% to Rs.4,188.30. Volumes stood at 22811 shares in the last session.

Sequent Scientific Ltd registered volume of 3.83 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 93064 shares. The stock slipped 20.00% to Rs.224.25. Volumes stood at 1.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Manappuram Finance Ltd registered volume of 11.6 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.38 lakh shares. The stock slipped 10.36% to Rs.171.40. Volumes stood at 6.47 lakh shares in the last session.

