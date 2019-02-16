Dynacons Systems & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 60.34% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 39.70% to Rs 72.21 croreNet profit of Dynacons Systems & Solutions rose 60.34% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 39.70% to Rs 72.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 51.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales72.2151.69 40 OPM %3.343.29 -PBDT1.330.88 51 PBT1.140.70 63 NP0.930.58 60
