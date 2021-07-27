Board of Godawari Power & Ispat extends validity of scheme of arrangement

-
-
At meeting held on 27 July 2021The Board of Godawari Power & Ispat at at its meeting held on 27 July 2021 has extended the validity of the Scheme of Arrangement of the Company with Jagadamba Power and Alloys up-to 31 March 2022. The implementation of scheme has been delayed by one year due to COVID-19 Pandemic. Now the hearings have been completed and the orders for convening the meetings of the shareholders and creditors are awaited.
