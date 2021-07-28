Cyient to acquire WorkForce Delta

Cyient announced that it has agreed to acquire WorkForce Delta, a leading consulting firm in mobile workforce management. The acquisition will bolster the IntelliCyient portfolio by expanding its front-end consulting capabilities for digital mobile workforce management solutions.

There has been a growing demand for comprehensive field force management solutions in the Utilities and Telecom industries.

With rapid sectoral growth across regions, Cyient continues to invest in expanding its market presence while creating sustainable value for all stakeholders. With this acquisition, Cyient will be taking full ownership of WorkForce Delta.

