Board of Sanofi India approves sale of its Nutraceuticals business

At meeting held on 27 July 2021

The Board of Directors of Sanofi India at its meeting held on 27 July 2021 approved a transaction for the slump sale and transfer of the Company's Nutraceuticals business, on a going concern basis to Universal Nutriscience for a consideration of Rs. 587 crore.

The Nutraceuticals business of the Company comprises 16 brands and 30 SKUs. These along with related business assets and liabilities including contracts, intellectual property rights, inventory, and all employees associated with this business will transition to Universal Nutriscience.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)