Jiya Eco-Products consolidated net profit rises 18.10% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 53.45% to Rs 54.92 crore

Net profit of rose 18.10% to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 53.45% to Rs 54.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 113.93% to Rs 18.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 130.35% to Rs 213.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 92.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

