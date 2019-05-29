Jiya Eco-Products consolidated net profit rises 18.10% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 53.45% to Rs 54.92 croreNet profit of Jiya Eco-Products rose 18.10% to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 53.45% to Rs 54.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 113.93% to Rs 18.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 130.35% to Rs 213.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 92.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales54.9235.79 53 213.2692.58 130 OPM %17.6816.79 -15.3616.57 - PBDT7.277.30 0 28.7413.50 113 PBT6.845.97 15 27.0311.62 133 NP5.354.53 18 18.278.54 114
