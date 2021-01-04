E.I.D Parry (India) to discontinue operations at TN sugar unit

-
ALSO READ
E.I.D. Parry rises after Q2 PAT jumps 48% YoY
Board of EID Parry (India) decides to discontinue operations at Pettavaithalai sugar unit
EID Parry (India) sells 58.50 lakh equity shares held in Coromandel International
EID Parry (India) allots 63,571 equity shares under ESOP
EID Parry (India) standalone net profit rises 2058.13% in the September 2020 quarter
-
The company's non-operational sugar unit at Pettavaithalai in Tamil Nadu will not be operated in future due to low cane cultivation in the area.The Pettavaithalai sugar unit is not operational due to continuous non-availability of adequate sugar cane. The board of E.I.D Parry (India) has decided that the sugar unit will not be operated in future as the expectation of a revival of the cane cultivation in the area is low due to a variety of factors.
The company has proposed to deal with the assets of the unit as may be deemed appropriate. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 1 January 2021.
E.I.D Parry (India)'s consolidated net profit jumped 47.9% to Rs 562.70 crore on a 2.8% rise in net sales to Rs 5,836.21 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Shares of E.I.D Parry (India) rose 0.35% to Rs 345.70. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of sugar, bio pesticides and nutraceuticals.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU